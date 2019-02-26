Actor Matthew McConaughey to receive Texas Medal of Arts Award for film

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is set to receive a Texas Medal of Arts Award for film.
Honorees are chosen based on their work’s influence and ability to shape the future of arts in the state, Texas Cultural Trust Executive Director Heidi Marquez Smith says.
McConaughey is a former Longview High School student who has gone on to become an actor, producer, director and philanthropist. He has starred in films such as “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Dazed and Confused,” and “A Time to Kill.”
“Through his just keep livin Foundation, he is empowering high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future," the TMAA said on its website.
McConaughey joins a fellow East Texas being awarded. Former Longview resident and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell will receive an award for design.
Stephen Harrigan, Elaine Molinar, and Craig Dykers, Vidal M. Trevino School of Communications and Fine Arts, Mark Seliger, Trenton Doyle Hancock, Conspirare, Jennifer Holliday, and Boz Scaggs round out the list of honorees.
