Angelina County Commissioners approve grant between Sheriff’s Office and Army Corps of Engineers

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Angelina County Commissioners have approved a grant between the Sheriff’s Office and the Army Corps of Engineers.
Money from the grant allows for more patrol presence near the Lake Sam Rayburn Reservoir and its campgrounds. Captain Alton Lenderman with ACSO said the grant also allows for one deputy and a patrol unit to be in the area for immediate response, safety, and security.
“You have immediate response if there is any problem. Also, it is a deterrent if we didn’t have this grant patrol that we may be on the other side of the county and it may take a while to get down there if we’re on some other type of calls,” Lenderman said.
Security will be present from March through September during weekends.
The grant award is approximately $26,000 dollars.
