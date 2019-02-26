Army recruitment bus brings Special Op simulations to Lufkin High School

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Recruitment officers with the U.S. Army called in back-up when it came to talking with Lufkin High School students about a future career in the armed services.
The Army recruitment brought along its Special Operations recruitment truck; basically, a mobile simulations lab on an 18-wheeler flat trailer. Inside the lab, students used virtual reality simulators that allowed them to operate parachutes and practice landings, an Apache helicopter simulation, and much more.
The point of the visit was to show students the kind of technologies and opportunities that awaited them after graduation should they be interested in a career with the U.S. Army.
The bus is expected to make around 180 stops nationwide, a sergeant with the recruitment team said.
