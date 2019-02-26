DPS: One person killed in multi-vehicle wreck in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said one person was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck in Newton County last Friday.
According to DPS, on February 22, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on SH 87 in Newton County. The crash occurred about six miles south of Newton.
DPS said Initial reports indicate that a 2016 Ford passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on SH 87. A 2006 GMC pickup truck, towing a trailer, was traveling northbound on SH 87. The driver of the Ford crossed the center dividing lane into oncoming traffic and collided with the GMC pickup truck.
The driver of Ford, 47-year-old Jessie James Prince Jr. of Newton, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Michael Greer at the scene.
Th driver of the GMC, 24-year-old Blake Breaux of Orange, and his passenger were not injured in the crash.
All northbound and southbound traffic lanes of SH 87 were closed for more than three hours. This is an ongoing investigation as Troopers work to determine the exact factors that contributed to this fatal crash.
