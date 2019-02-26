East Texan held hostage in Yemen since 2017 reunited with family

(KLTV) - A former East Texan who was captured while working in Yemen in 2017 has finally been released.
Danny Burch, a White Oak High School and Kilgore College graduate, moved to Yemen in 2003 despite the civil conflicts, and has been working in the oil industry, his brother Ronald Burch told us shortly after his sibling was taken prisoner.
President Trump announced via Twitter on Monday that Burch has been released after 18 months as a prisoner.
“It is my honor today to announce that Danny Burch, a United States citizen who has been held hostage in Yemen for 18 months, has been recovered and reunited with his wife and children," President Trump tweeted.
He also thanked the United Arab Emirates for helping to get Burch home.
No group claimed responsibility for the abduction, but the AP said Houthi rebels control the Yemeni capital.
The release was confirmed by the State Department:
The United States Government confirms the recovery of U.S. Citizen Danny Burch from Yemen.
The United States expresses our deep gratitude to the United Arab Emirates, its people, and its leadership in facilitating the release of Mr. Burch. I applaud the innumerable lines of effort from across the U.S. Government to enable this effort, to include the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert O’Brien, U.S. Embassy Abu Dhabi, and the Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell. These efforts reflect the best of what America and its partners can accomplish.
In 2017, U.S. citizen Danny Burch was taken hostage from Sanaa, Yemen. Today he is safe and secure, and is reunited with his wife and children. The family has asked for privacy as they recover from this ordeal. The safety and well-being of Americans remains one of the highest priorities of the Trump Administration.
Danny Burch is married to a Yemeni woman, so Ronald said that he isn’t sure it his brother would come back to the U.S. even after being captured in his wife’s country.
“His wife’s there, he’s got three children there, and I think even if he gets released, he’ll stay,” says Burch. “He knows as well as we do that that’s the price of where he’s at.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.