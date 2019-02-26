East Texas Ag News: Prescribed burn could be answer to problematic pasture

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If you end up with tall, dead grass on a weedy pasture each winter, you may want to consider a prescribed burn.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Angelina County says burning can be an excellent tool to control problem vegetation in pasture and range-land.
It also warns that fire needs to be used under strict supervision. You’ll need the perfect environmental conditions and supervision from trained personnel.
There are several agencies you can call for guidelines and trained fire operators. These include the Texas A &M Forest Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife, or the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
