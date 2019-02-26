Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We continue to see cloudy skies and showers through the remainder of the week and even into the upcoming weekend. A pair of cold fronts are expected to pass through East Texas. The first will move through on Thursday and the second, and the more substantial front will move through on Saturday morning. Yesterday, we were thinking the Thursday Front was going to become stationary over the northern sections of East Texas, but now, should move through all areas by the end of the day. Not much cool air with this front, but much more by Saturday as the colder air follows. Very gusty northerly winds are expected behind the front on Saturday and will stay with us through Tuesday. Temperatures tumble from the upper 50s/lower 60s on Saturday to the lower 40s on Monday...these are high temperatures. Low temperatures should fall from the upper 40s on Saturday morning, to the upper 20s by Tuesday morning. At this time, there will remain a very slight chance for wintry precip on Monday morning before the moisture leaves East Texas. Stay tuned.