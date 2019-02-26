Former SFA adjunct professor returns to ‘Jeopardy’ for ‘All-Star Games’

BURBANK, CA. (KTRE) - A former Stephen F. Austin State University adjunct professor is set to make another appearance on the “Jeopardy” game show.
Seth Wilson, who was a Ph.D. candidate and an adjunct professor at SFA during his epic 12-win run on “Jeopardy!” back in 2016, will be back on the show for its “All-Star Games,” which is airing this week.
As part of the event, 18 “elite champions” will go head-to-head in the first-ever “Jeopardy!” tournament played in teams, according to the show’s web site. Wilson is on Team Julia, which is captained by Julia Collins. His team is facing Team Ken, which is captained by Ken Jennings, and Team Austin, which is captained by Austin Rogers.
Game One of Match Two aired Monday and Tuesday, and Game Two will air Wednesday. The three non-winners with highest scores will advance to the Wild Card round scheduled for February 28 to March 1.
So far, the only team that has advanced to the Finals is Team Brad, which is captained by Brad Rutter. Team Alex’s two-game total is $58,200.
During Wilson’s 12-game winning streak, he won a total of $265,002. His regular season winning streak is in the show’s Top 5, the website stated.
According to a video on the “Jeopardy!” website, the money allowed the Chicago, Illinois, to travel to London, England, to work on his doctoral dissertation. The video also stated that Wilson no enjoys hosting pub trivia nights.
Wilson returned to the “Jeopardy!” stage in 2017 when he took part in the show’s “Tournament of Champions.” Wilson and Sam Deutsch got to within striking distance of Lisa Schlitt’s total before the Final Jeopardy question, but Wilson gave an incorrect response, and he wound up finishing third.
According to a profile on the “Jeopardy!” website, Wilson has been watching the show since he was 5 years old.
“I found that I really liked getting questions right,” Wilson said in the profile.
The profile also stated that during family vacations, his parents would give their children quizzes on what they were learning throughout the trip. Before his “Jeopardy!” appearance, he played a lot of pub trivia, and, as a result, he considered the game show “the holy grail of trivia.”
The profile from his 12-game winning streak said he had a wealth of useful knowledge to draw on.
“His undergraduate studies focused heavily on English and theater, and his current work as a Ph.D. candidate includes a lot of history,” the profile stated. “To fill in the gaps in his preparation, he used online quizzes. In particular, he focused on geography, a self-proclaimed weak point.”
In the profile, Wilson said he is fortunate that he has “a pretty quick buzzer hand” and a “pretty broad base of knowledge.”
The profile stated Wilson also does stand-up comedy.
For more information on “Jeopardy! All-Star Games," click this link.
