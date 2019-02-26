Grapeland hires former Tenaha, Harelton HC Terry Ward as new Athletic Director, Football coach

GRAPELAND, TX (KTRE) - Grapeland ISD is hoping that lightning can strike twice for new head football coach Terry Ward.
Ward will take over the Sandies football program from Wayne Mahaffey who is retiring at the end of the school year after over 40 years in the coaching business. The hire was made official at Monday’s school board meeting.
Ward comes to Grapeland from Harleton, where he resigned back in November of last year. Before Harleton, Ward found success at Tenaha leading the tigers to the 2011 State Championship.
“I am excited about the opportunity,” Ward said. “I am excited. Grapeland is a school I have kept my eye on since the 90s. We ran into them when I was with Tenaha and it is an area I have watched.”
Ward is taking over a program that has some solid young talent that put together one of Grapeland’s best seasons in recent memory.
“Every year is a different year but our goal is to win a state championship,” Ward said. “In every sport, not just football. We want people to be jealous of us and want what we have... Coach Mahaffey has done a great job. It has been fun to watch. I will not take credit for the success of the teams with what they are doing [this Spring]. I am excited to come in and watch. I met with coach Mahaffey this morning. We had a great conversation. He is what I have heard about him. He is still in charge for right now. It made me feel a lot better by being honest with the questions I asked.."
