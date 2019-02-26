Jasper woman injured in auto-pedestrian incident on Gipson Street

JASPER, TX (KTRE) - A 56-year-old Jasper woman suffered unknown injuries when she was struck by an SUV as she crossed Gipson Street Friday night.
According to Lt. Garrett Foster with the Jasper Police Department, the victim’s name is Merdis Beatty. She was airlifted to an area hospital after she was taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital.
Foster said the Jasper Police Department has received no word on Beatty’s condition.
According to Foster, Beatty attempted to cross East Gipson Street (U.S. Highway 190) near the town’s Brookshire Brothers store at about 6:30 p.m. Friday, and she was struck by a Toyota RAV 4 driven by a 53-year-old woman.
Foster said it was dark with a misty rain falling, and Beatty was wearing dark-colored clothing. He said the driver of the SUV may not have seen Beatty until it was too late to avoid hitting her.
No criminal charges are pending against the driver of the RAV 4, Foster said.
