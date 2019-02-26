Longview’s Brandon Maxwell designed dresses Gaga, McCarthy wore to Academy Awards

View this post on Instagram

This is without a doubt one of the proudest days of my life and career. @ladygaga wins her first Academy Award wearing a Brandon Maxwell duchess satin gown. Styled by two people I love dearly @sandraamador.xx & @tomeerebout and crafted by hand with love by so many women I love deeply. Gaga, you have made me feel like an Oscar winner every day since the day I met you, you have made my dreams come true and held my hand tightly on the journey to becoming who I am, and I will love you like the sister you are for the rest of my life. I dreamed of this moment my entire life and for it to come true with one of my best friends is almost too much for me to comprehend. I could not be more proud of you, of this moment, of the woman you are and the lives you have changed. Congratulations on a well deserved honor, no one deserves it more than you, and I will only be calling you Oscar Winner Lady Gigi from now on. Hair and makeup by @fredericaspiras & @sarahtannomakeup. Congratulations as well to @wanaynay, and all the friends and family who surround this genius every day and make this beautiful work, I love you so much. ❤️