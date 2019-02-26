McAlister’s Deli coming to Lufkin

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the restaurant would be located in Lufkin Mall.
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A nearly 30-year-old national deli chain has plans to expand to Lufkin.
City records show McAlister’s Deli has been approved for a building permit and will be located in the 2100 block of South First Street, next door to Panda Express.
A spokeswoman with McAlister’s confirmed the plans and said they plan to be open by early summer.
According to the company website, McAlister’s was started by a dentist from Mississippi. They boast more than 400 restaurants in 28 states.
The online menu has an assortment of sandwiches, salads and soups.
