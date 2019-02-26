Nacogdoches ISD hires new head football coach/athletic director

From the Nacogdoches Independent School District
NACOGDOCHES, TX (News Release) - Darren Allman has agreed to be the next head football coach and athletic director for Nacogdoches High School.
Allman most recently was Executive Director of Athletics at Carroll ISD in Southlake, but before that, was head football coach at Austin Westlake and Odessa Permian, two of Texas’ storied high school programs.
Allman posted a career record of 88-38 over 10 seasons, including the stints at Westlake and Permian. Allman, an Odessa native who starred at Permian High School, posted two consecutive seasons of 12 wins at his alma mater before moving on to Westlake in 2009.
“I’m very familiar with the quality programs Coach Allman has been associated with,” said NISD interim Superintendent Alton Frailey. “And in conversations with him, he has committed to bringing that same level of quality and performance to Nacogdoches. He has family in the area and desires to get back in coaching.”
At Westlake, Allman’s first team won 13 games before losing in overtime in the Class 5A championship game. All his other Westlake teams qualified for the playoffs, and the 2012 team reached a state semifinal.
“We feel fortunate and excited to have a coach the caliber of Coach Allman to be a part of the Dragon Family,” said NHS Principal Dr. Rom Crespo. “He’s a proven winner and comes highly recommended. We had more than 70 applicants for the position, and he emerged over the interview process as the best fit to lead the Dragon athletic and football programs into the future.”
Allman is a 1987 graduate of Permian High School. He played football at Texas Tech University before finishing up at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene. Allman was an All-American defensive back at Hardin-Simmons, where he was a three-year team captain and three-time all-conference player.
In 2013, Allman was inducted into the Hardin-Simmons University Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2010, he was named to the school’s All-Decade Team.
At Permian, Allman was a two-year varsity starter in football and first-team all-district at defensive back and wide receiver. In 1986, he tied a school record with four interceptions in one game.
He was also baseball team captain in 1987 and was a two-year starter for the squad and was twice named all-district. In 1987, Allman received the Ed Gray Best All-Around Athlete Award.
Before becoming head coach at Permian in 2005, Allman was defensive coordinator at Highland Park, Temple, and Brownwood. He was also an assistant coach at Cleveland High School and spent a year at Hardin-Simmons as a defensive backs coach.
Allman has a Texas Teacher Certification in English for grades 9-12 and an all-level physical education certification.