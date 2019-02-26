Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... If it is not Mostly Cloudy overhead, at your house at this moment, it should be and then remain that way for several days. A few scattered showers and/or thundershower or two will remain possible through Friday as well. No severe weather is likely or expected. A weak cold front is expected to move into the northern sections of East Texas early on Thursday morning and as it approaches the I-20 corridor, it is likely to stall and then retreat as a warm front late in the day. Very late on Friday, a much stronger cold front is expected to race through East Texas shifting winds out of the north at 15-25 mph with gusts near 35 mph possible most of the day on Saturday. Winds settle on Sunday. Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies on Saturday, Mostly Cloudy on Sunday and then Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy skies on Monday with a chance for a wintry mix of precip during the early portion of the day. Still, nearly a week away, and you can be sure we will update you on this possibility. Have a great week.