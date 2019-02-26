Pineywoods Community Academy looking to start 4-day school week

ALTO, TX (KTRE) - Pineywoods Community Academy is looking to implement a 4-day school week starting next year.
Last week, school officials met with parents to give them more information about the proposed school schedule change.
The school says curriculum will stay the same and students will attend school Monday- Thursday.
Fridays would then be used as a work day for teacher planning, grading, and training.
Middle School Principal Jason Perry says the goal is to provide students with a different educational experience and prepare them for college.
"That kind of evolved about 9 years ago and it became a better educational opportunity when we started that partnership with Angelina college and so we don’t mind looking at different ways and innovative ways and staying on that cutting age of what can we do educationally to make things better for parents and our students,” said Perry.
Pinewoods Community Academy has a survey for parents and students to submit their concerns and suggestions on its website until February 26th at 8 o’clock.
