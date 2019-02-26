Python stows away on flight from Australia to Scotland in woman’s luggage

(CNN) - Life imitated art with a real-life sequel to the 2006 movie “Snakes on a Plane,” featuring a live, spotted python.
Moira Boxall discovered the snake in her suitcase after flying from Queensland, Australia, to Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday.
It hitched a ride on a 9,000-mile flight in her luggage, hiding in her shoe. She didn’t find it until she unpacked.
Boxall said she thought someone had placed it in her luggage as a joke – until it moved, BBC Scotland reported.
A relative took the critter outside and corralled it until the Scottish SPCA arrived, which kindly took the non-venomous snake into quarantine in Edinburgh.
The animal welfare society said it may give the python to a zoo after it passes quarantine.
