SFA women dominate at SLC Indoor Championships

From SFA Athletics
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Stephen F. Austin women's track and field team showed out in dominant fashion to win its ninth conference indoor championship on Monday at the Birmingham Crossplex. SFA finished with 141 points, 56 points higher than runner-up Northwestern State, building the lead they established with a strong opening day performance on Sunday. The SFA men would finish in sixth place overall with a total of 57.50 points. SFA Track and Field saw five individual champions crowned on championship Monday and seven overall, joining the women's distance medley relay as Southland Conference Champions. In addition to the individual champions, three SFA athletes earned silver medals and six earned bronze at the two-day meet.
SFA EVENT WINNERS
• Kelsey Ramirez – Women’s Mile Run
• Imani Nave– Women’s 400m
• Madison Compass– Women’s 800m
• Drake Murphy – Men’s 800m
• Brittany Innis – Women’s 3000m
TOP PERFORMERS-
LADYJACKS
• Jillian Turner got the Ladyjacks started off strong, finishing as the runner-up in the women’s 60m hurdles with a time of 8.71, while teammate Dominique Jackson took fourth at 8.80.
• Kelsey Ramirez was the first gold medalist of the day for the Ladyjacks, turning in the top time in the mile run (4:56.14) to win her first indoor title.
• Imani Nave streaked to a win in the women’s 400m dash, turning in a time of 54.37 to claim the gold medal. Teammates
Cayla Burch, Dominique Jackson and Aaliyah Teel turned in fourth, fifth and sixth place finishes.
• Madison Compass’ final kick on the straightaway made her the women’s 800m champion, as her time of 2:10.79 also set a new indoor school record in the event. LaSean Davis followed close behind in third at 2:12.01, while sister Allison Compass took eighth in the event.
• Nave followed up her victory in the 400m with a bronze medal in the 200m, finishing with a time of 24.26.
• Brittany Innis took the top spot in the women’s 3000m with a PR time of 9:52.79, while teammate Kelsey Ramirez took third with a mark of 9:56.57.
• Mahlon Dawson took fifth in the women’s high jump (1.67m), while Kadejah Wilson finished eighth to secure a point for SFA.
• The women’s 4x400 relay team of Dominique Jackson, Aaliyah Teel, Madison Compass and Imani Nave would finish in third overall with a mark of 3:46.10.
-LUMBERJACKS
• Drake Murphy bested the field in the men’s 800m, finishing with a time of 1:49.97.
• Kevin Steward finished third in the men’s shot put with a PR effort of 17.14m.
• Awet Beraki finished seventh in the men’s 3000m to score for the Lumberjacks.
• Ashton Callahan scored with and eighth-place finish in the 60m dash.
• The men’s 4x400 team of Isaiah Pittman, Muzuri Mattar, Payton Davis and Drake Murphy took fifth overall.
• Conner Wilbur scored in the heptathlon by finishing eighth overall with a total score of 4879.