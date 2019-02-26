SFA women dominate at SLC Indoor Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Stephen F. Austin women's track and field team showed out in dominant fashion to win its ninth conference indoor championship on Monday at the Birmingham Crossplex. SFA finished with 141 points, 56 points higher than runner-up Northwestern State, building the lead they established with a strong opening day performance on Sunday. The SFA men would finish in sixth place overall with a total of 57.50 points. SFA Track and Field saw five individual champions crowned on championship Monday and seven overall, joining the women's distance medley relay as Southland Conference Champions. In addition to the individual champions, three SFA athletes earned silver medals and six earned bronze at the two-day meet.