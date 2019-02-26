Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in ATV burglary

(Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Christian Terry | February 26, 2019 at 11:40 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 11:40 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information in a case where 2 people stole a pair of ATV’s.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred January 28, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m. at a location on County Road 1060 in Center.

The sheriff’s office said game camera footage captured two suspects, a white male, and white female, enter the property and push a green Arctic Cat ATV and a red/blue Polaris Trailboss ATV off the lease.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, you are asked to contact Investigator Adam Renfro at the SCSO at 936.598.5601.

