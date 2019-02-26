Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in ATV burglary

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information in a case where 2 people stole a pair of ATV’s.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred January 28, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m. at a location on County Road 1060 in Center.
The sheriff’s office said game camera footage captured two suspects, a white male, and white female, enter the property and push a green Arctic Cat ATV and a red/blue Polaris Trailboss ATV off the lease.
If anyone has any information concerning this incident, you are asked to contact Investigator Adam Renfro at the SCSO at 936.598.5601.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.