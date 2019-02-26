Student shot at Montgomery high school

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A 17-year-old student at Montgomery’s Robert E. Lee High School was shot Tuesday morning inside the school building, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
A suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody a short time later. Charges against the suspect are pending. A motive was not immediately clear.
Montgomery police said the victim was shot in the arm while inside the school’s gym. The injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
It’s unclear how the weapon used in the shooting got into the school. MPS spokesperson Tom Salter said Lee High School is equipped with metal detectors, which were in use Tuesday.
Investigators said it’s unclear if the shooting suspect is a fellow student or someone who may have gained access to the building.
The school campus remains on lockdown and parents are not being allowed inside. Salter said that parents who haven’t received a call from the school system should know that their children are ok. Students are not being allowed to be picked up by their parents at this time.
Salter said the school will be on lockdown for an undetermined amount of time.
