Student shot at Montgomery high school

Police have taken a suspect into custody

By WSFA Staff | February 26, 2019 at 11:17 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 11:51 AM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A 17-year-old student at Montgomery’s Robert E. Lee High School was shot Tuesday morning inside the school building, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

A suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody a short time later. Charges against the suspect are pending. A motive was not immediately clear.

Montgomery police said the victim was shot in the arm while inside the school’s gym. The injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

[WATCH LIVE: WSFA 12 News anchor Sally Pitts is doing a Facebook Live from the scene.]

It’s unclear how the weapon used in the shooting got into the school. MPS spokesperson Tom Salter said Lee High School is equipped with metal detectors, which were in use Tuesday.

Investigators said it’s unclear if the shooting suspect is a fellow student or someone who may have gained access to the building.

The school campus remains on lockdown and parents are not being allowed inside. Salter said that parents who haven’t received a call from the school system should know that their children are ok. Students are not being allowed to be picked up by their parents at this time.

Salter said the school will be on lockdown for an undetermined amount of time.

WSFA 12 News has a crew on the scene working to gather more details.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Montgomery law enforcement on the scene of a shooting at Montgomery's Robert E. Lee High School.
Montgomery law enforcement on the scene of a shooting at Montgomery's Robert E. Lee High School. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Montgomery law enforcement on the scene of a shooting at Montgomery's Robert E. Lee High School.
Montgomery law enforcement on the scene of a shooting at Montgomery's Robert E. Lee High School. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.