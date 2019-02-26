Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Cloudy skies and scattered showers have made their way back to East Texas. On and off rain chances all day with temperatures rising to the low 60s. We cannot rule out the possibility that some of the showers could be a bit strong and produce a rumble or two of thunder. Rain will continue into Wednesday with a bit of a warm up, into the upper 60s. Thursday a weak low-pressure system makes its way into East Texas but begins to stall out. It will increase our rain chances on Thursday and bring warmer temperatures for Friday. Once the cold front associated with the low moves through Friday into Saturday, rain chances weaken and cooler temperatures creep in. It is looking to be a chilly start to the next work week, with temperatures only reaching the mid-40s.