Walking trail being added to Huntington park

HUNTINGTON, TX (KTRE) - Centennial Park will soon get some additions around the perimeter.
City Administrator Bill Stewart said they have been awarded a $25,000 grant.
The money will help build a walking trail around Centennial Park. Volunteer help will be used to help with construction.
“This is an opportunity for us to make better use of that property, use it as a drawing card for people in the entire community not just inside the city limits of Huntington but throughout the entire community,” Stewart said.
The City Administrator said construction will most likely start in March if weather permits.
Volunteers are also needed to help complete the project. Please call (936) 422-4195 if you are interested in volunteering.
