WATCH LIVE: Woman burned in Palestine robbery shares story of survival

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - A woman who was lit on fire during a gas station robbery in Palestine is speaking out about her experience.
Della Witt-Denizeri will be sharing her story during a press conference at the Palestine City Hall Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed on East Texas Now.
Denizeri was set on fire during an aggravated robbery last Thursday. According to the Palestine police, the surveillance video appears show the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Robert Thompson restrain two woman, a cashier and a customer, with duct tape. It then appears to show the suspect set the customer, identified as Denizeri, on fire before fleeing.
In the surveillance video it appears Denizeri’s shoulders and hair go up in flames as she struggled out of her shirt. She was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Dallas burn unit for care.
On Monday, Harvey shared an update on the police department’s Facebook page showing a smiling Denizeri in a friendly hug with Harvey. He says that both women are doing well, and that the store employee, identified as Linda, has already returned to work.
Thompson was apprehended Thursday afternoon at a different gas station in the city. He was booked into the Anderson County Jail and held on $4 million bond.
