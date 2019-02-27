Angelina College host Black History Month panel and discussing past and present events

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Angelina College hosted a black history month panel discussion in honor of Black History Month.
In efforts to get students to think outside of the box and discuss hard topics, Jordan Lacaille, Student Life and Orientation Coordinator, decided to create a panel discussion.
“They are almost desensitized to things, so if they see something on the news, but they don’t actually see what happened they say oh it doesn’t affect me so it kind of brushes off their shoulders,” said Lacaille.
The Netflix documentary, 13th by Ava Duvernay, which discusses the history of racial inequity and mass incarceration in America was also showcased.
“The biggest thing with the showing of the 13th was kind of to get the students and community members to understand the history progression that has happened and the development that has happened in detail,” said Javvonte Mason, Panelist and Success Coach.
The Green Book was a crucial travel tool for black people in the south. It provided the only places where blacks could stay safely.
The green book is based on a real-events about Dr. Don Shirley, who is a black pianist on a concert tour in the deep south. In need of a driver, Shirley hires Tony Lip, who is a racist bouncer and forms a friendship.
At this year’s Oscars, the film won best film which also caused heated controversy.
“It’s a mixed emotion because there are certain things where you are like yes, I want to celebrate this large milestone but then it’s bittersweet because why is it taking until 2019 for something like that to be recognized,” said
Including Film Director Spike Lee winning his first Oscar after 30 years.
“I have mixed feelings and because I was definitely proud of our African American actors and actresses who won those awards, but I also had to take a step back and realize that this is Spike Lee’s first Oscar, that says a lot about the academy,” said Mason.
Although discussing topics surrounding race from the past to the present, Lacaille says there is still progressing to be made.
