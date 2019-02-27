Burglar steals fuel and parts from vehicles at business, Crime Stoppers looking for info

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin Crime Stoppers is searching for information on a burglary that took place in December.
According to Crime Stoppers, on December 15, a burglar stole fuel and parts from vehicles stored at a business in the 3600 block of Ellen Trout Drive in Lufkin.
Video of the crime isn’t great quality, but they are hoping someone will recognize the white male burglar or his mid-90s, single cab Ford F-150.
If you can identify the burglar, submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by visiting 639TIPS.com, using Crime Stoppers’ app (639TIPS.com/app), or calling (936) 639-TIPS.
Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a reward.
