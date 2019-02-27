East Texas Ag News: East Texas has already reached its chilling hours for fruit trees

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If your fruit trees have started blooming a few weeks before what’s usually our last frost date, it may be because we have already reached our historic chilling hours.
This is a measure of the length of cool weather required by plants before they bloom or start to bear fruit.
Fruit varieties need a certain number of chilling hours before they “wake up” from winter dormancy.
In Houston, a peach tree may only need 250 chilling hours, while you can expected a tree adapted to Amarillo to get reach a thousand chilling hours.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Angelina County says we’ve already reached our annual average and still have a few weeks left to our last frost.
For the latest local ag news... You can visit e-t-x ag news-dot-com.