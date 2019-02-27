Huntington baseball hazing allegations being presented to grand jury

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The ongoing investigation into alleged criminal hazing activities with the Huntington ISD baseball program has taken on a new development.
Angelina District Attorney Joe Martin confirmed that an overview of the case has been presented to a grand jury. Martin said he could possibly be requesting criminal indictments at the next grand jury meeting. The grand jury is only asked to examine the evidence and determine if the case should go to trial. Their duty is not to find guilt or innocence.
In January, Huntington ISD Superintendent David Flowers suspended the baseball program after allegations were brought up of hazing incidents that might have been criminal.
According to the original press release: “On Thursday, January 24, 2019, the Huntington High School principal was made aware of allegations of inappropriate contact, including hazing and possible assault, among various members of the HISD baseball team,” Flowers said in a statement. “An investigation was immediately commenced and remedial measures put in place to ensure the safety of all HISD students, including removing alleged offenders from campus and suspension of all baseball team activities until the investigation is complete.”
On February 12, the baseball program was brought back after the school completed their investigation. The criminal investigation however did still continue. Flowers said all steps had been taken to ensure player safety including removing suspects in the incident from campus and extracurricular activities. When the team was brought back, it was made known that head coach Richard Martinez was not coming back and had been reassigned. At the February board meeting, several concerned parents as well as a representative of the baseball team spoke out against the move and claimed Martinez should not have been punished the way he was.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.