Huntington baseball hazing allegations being presented to grand jury

On February 12, the baseball program was brought back after the school completed their investigation. The criminal investigation however did still continue. Flowers said all steps had been taken to ensure player safety including removing suspects in the incident from campus and extracurricular activities. When the team was brought back, it was made known that head coach Richard Martinez was not coming back and had been reassigned. At the February board meeting, several concerned parents as well as a representative of the baseball team spoke out against the move and claimed Martinez should not have been punished the way he was.