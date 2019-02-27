Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter invites East Texans out for Boots, Best Buddies, and Barbecue

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Kurth Memorial Animal Services and Adoption is inviting East Texans to reserve a table at its upcoming Boots, Best Buddies, and Barbecue fundraiser.
The event was created to raise money for the Kurth Adoption Center vetting fund. The vetting fund enables the shelter to provide animals with veterinary care which they might not otherwise have received. Therefore, then they can be adopted by their forever families.
“It was established about 5 years ago and has helped countless animals receive a new life and everything we could hope for for them,” said Molly James, longtime volunteer with Kurth Memorial.
Examples of the type of care the vetting fund covers includes embedded collars, lacerations and deep bites, skin issues, and situations where extra medical care is needed.
“We’re really, really happy to provide this for them,” said James. “This is not an adoption event, it’s strictly a gala fundraiser. This money raised will enable these animals to have the medical care they need that they would not have otherwise gotten."
The Boots, Best Buddies, and Barbecue event will be held Saturday, March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. You can look forward to BBQ sandwiches provided by Briggs’ BBQ along with silent auctions. Ticket prices are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.
“This is something that we reach out to the community for help with; the community has never failed to respond,” James added. “It gives you a chance to be the voice that they do not have, and the support is phenomenal.”
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.