Lawmaker files bill to create Selena Quintanilla-Perez Day

AUSTIN, TX (KLTV) - A Texas lawmaker has filed a bill to create a day honoring the musical contributions of Tejano signer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.
State Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos, D-Richardson, filed the bill Tuesday. HB No. 2492 seeks to designate April 16, the singer’s birthday, as Selena Quintanilla-Pérez Day in memory of her contributions to Tejano music. If approved, the act would take effect Sept. 1.
The award-winning singer is often referred to as the Queen of Tejano music, which Biography.com describes as “a type of Mexican music that incorporated other styles, such as country and western.”
She was born in 1971 in Lake Jackson, Texas and made her recording debut in the 1980s and went on to earn accolades with albums like “Selena Live,” Biography.com notes.
In 1995, she was murdered by her former fan club president Yolanda Saldivar.
