’Local hero’ describes dramatic moment when man set her on fire during Palestine robbery

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas woman, whom some are calling a local hero, describes the dramatic moment when a man set her on fire during a robbery.
It happened Thursday morning at the Pit Stop gas station in Palestine.
“I really anticipated being shot in the head, I didn’t anticipate a fire at all, until he started throwing it on us,” victim Della Witt-Denizeri says.
Surveillance video we obtained shows Della Witt-Denizeri and Linda Camire taped up, lying on the ground blindfolded while police say 40-year-old Robert Thompson pours lighter fluid all over their bodies.
“We were both praying silently, whatever His will is, is what we were both willing to do,” Witt-Denizeri says.
Witt-Denizeri says her faith got her through what she called the most traumatic time in her life.
“I go to that store twice a day, every day, for the last three years, so I knew he did not work there, and I saw Linda there, I couldn’t leave her,” Witt-Denizeri says.
Witt-Denizeri did not realize she was walking into an attempted robbery, until she tried to give Thompson a hug, and he pulled her in.
“I saw that rosery on his neck and I said, ‘you’re a Christian?’ and he said ‘yes,’ so I said ‘give me a hug’, so I knew it was going to go one way or another,” Witt-Denizeri says.
That’s when police say Thompson began to tie up Witt-Denizeri, dousing them in lighter fluid and setting the women on fire.
“All my hair was burned off, I had it in a pony tail whenever I went in and he just lit it up with that lighter fluid,” Witt-Denizeri says.
Thompson left as soon as he lit the match, the fire melted the tape around Witt-Denizeri’s wrists, ultimately freeing her.
“I went and got a big ice bucket, filled it with ice and started pouring it on the fire,” Witt-Denizeri says. Both women say they’re still alive because they had each other, and they had hope.
Robert Thompson was arrested on the evening of the robbery and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery. His bonds total $4,000,000.
