Lufkin couple among homeowners helped by Neighborhood STRONG foundation

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Sarah and Dan Wade wouldn’t go so far as to describe their home as “uninhabitable", but when they reached out to Neighborhood STRONG in Lufkin, they knew their home had several needs that they just couldn’t afford.
The mission of the organization is to enhance the quality of life of the residents of Wards 1 and 2 in the City of Lufkin, according to the Neighborhood STRONG website. The organization participates in coordinated revitalization efforts by partnering with local foundations, charities, and corporations as well as city, state, and federal agencies to assist homeowners in the target area to enhance and/or renovate their property.
“For starters, we knew there were a few things going on with the house that we couldn’t afford to get done, and there was no way to get it done” said Dan Wade. “We was riding around and we saw the signs -- Neighborhood STRONG -- and we was wondering how do you get off into it?”
There were issues with the home’s electrical panel, heat and air conditioning was almost non-existent, the flooring needed work, and all of the windows needed work, the couple said.
“The windows before, every time it rained, you could hear it, I mean you’d know when it start, you’d know it when it stopped,” said Dan Wade. “The windows were damaged real bad; they had corking around them to keep the window panes in, the sill that kept them in was falling out, you could put them up but you couldn’t put them down.”
After seeing a Neighborhood STRONG sign, the couple knew they needed to reach out to someone to find out how it works. After applying for home repairs, the couple were told they qualified for free help.
“We got the things done to our house that we wanted done that we couldn’t afford to get done,” said Dan Wade. “Everything looked nice, they did good work, and they back it up. They really make your house look more beautiful than it was.”
Not to mention the much-needed work on their troublesome windows.
“Now it’s much quieter, we don’t even know when it rains,” Dan Wade laughed. “It’d be raining, and we’d be like is it raining or what? We’d have to go outside to look if it’s raining because now it’s much quieter because the windows are great. They did such a great job doing it.”
“We was so blessed and grateful that they was there, you know, to help us, you know. when we really needed the help,” said Sarah Wade.
If you’d like to learn more about Neighborhood STRONG, you can contact them by visiting the Neighborhood STRONG website.
