Nacogdoches police arrest 5 suspects in alleged prescription fraud ring after traffic stop

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested five people in connection to an alleged prescription fraud ring after a traffic stop near the intersection of Old Tyler Road and Stallings Drive Tuesday morning.
According to jail records, Jeremy R. James, 30, of Nacogdoches, Cieara Thomas, 29, of Dolton, Illinois, Brecarri Mikalyn Vera, 25, of Markham, Illinois, Ariana S. Wade, 28, of Ford Heights, Illinois, and Jamie S. Wade, 25, of Dr. Sauk Village, Illinois, were all arrested and charged with state-jail felony engaging in organized criminal activity.
James was also charged with first-degree felony possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 400 grams and state-jail felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and Vera was also charged with second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Thomas was also charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
James’ collective bond amount was set at $60,000. Thomas’ total bond amount was set at $6,500, and Ariana and Jamie Wade each have a bond amount of $5,000. No bond amount has been set for Vera’s charges yet.
According to the media report, an NPD officer made a traffic stop on a gray 2019 Infiniti that had been reported stolen. After further investigation, the officer discovered “items and property which were believed to be fraudulent,” the media report stated.
Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said that the five suspects had been traveling together in three different cars. One of the vehicles was the Infiniti that had been reported stolen, he said.
The NPD officer found ecstasy, codeine, and marijuana in some of the suspects’ possession.
“Officers learned the subjects had been working together in multiple locations in an attempt to pass fraudulent prescriptions,” the media report stated.
Ayres said it appears that the suspects had been traveling all over Texas passing fake prescriptions.
The suspects were arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail, and the stolen vehicle was returned to the owner.
Ayres said that more charges could be pending from the Nacogdoches Police Department as well as other law enforcement agencies.
“We are continuing to investigate this case,” Ayres said.
