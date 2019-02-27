Regional Tournaments set for boys high school basketball

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - There are only 96 teams left around the Lone Star State with a chance at a state basketball title next week in San Antonio in one of 6 classifications. By the end Saturday that number will be down to 24.
Here are the regional tournaments that involve East Texas teams.
5A Region II:
Friday Semifinals -
#1 Lancaster vs Frisco Lone Star, 6 pm at the Culwell Center in Garland
#4 Sulphur Springs vs Highland Park, 7:30 pm at the Culwell Center in Garland
Finals - winners will play Saturday 1 pm at Culwell Center in Garland
3A Region II:
Friday Semifinals -
#3 Dallas Madison vs #23 Tatum, 5 pm at Prosper HS
#7 Commerce vs #18 Edgewood, 7 pm at Prosper HS
Finals - winners will play Saturday at 2 pm at Prosper HS
3A Region III:
Friday Semifinals -
#10 Coldspring vs #14 Crockett, 6 pm at Waco Midway HS
#2 East Chambers vs Malakoff, 7:30 pm at Waco Midway HS
Finals - winners will play Saturday at 1 pm at Waco Midway HS
2A Region II:
Friday Semifinals -
#2 Muenster vs #4 Big Sandy, 5 pm at McKinney Boyd HS
#3 Martins Mill vs #20 Poolville, 7 pm at McKinney Boyd HS
Finals - winners will play Saturday at 12 pm at McKinney Boyd HS
2A Region III:
Friday Semifinals-
#5 Grapeland vs #14 Tenaha, 6 pm at Bryan HS
#1 Shelbyville vs #15 Lovelady, 8 pm at Bryan HS
Finals - winners will play Saturday at 1 pm at Bryan HS
1A Region IV:
Friday Semifinals -
#10 Oakwood vs #13 Moulton, 6 pm at Austin ISD’s Burger Gym
#5 Neches vs #22 Leggett, 6 pm at Austin ISD’s Burger Gym
Finals -winners will play Saturday at 12 pm at Austin ISD’s Burger Gym
