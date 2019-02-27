Regional Tournaments set for boys high school basketball

The Shelbyville Dragons have advanced to the 2A Region III Tournament after beating Cushing.
NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - There are only 96 teams left around the Lone Star State with a chance at a state basketball title next week in San Antonio in one of 6 classifications. By the end Saturday that number will be down to 24.

Here are the regional tournaments that involve East Texas teams.

5A Region II:

Friday Semifinals -

#1 Lancaster vs Frisco Lone Star, 6 pm at the Culwell Center in Garland

#4 Sulphur Springs vs Highland Park, 7:30 pm at the Culwell Center in Garland

Finals - winners will play Saturday 1 pm at Culwell Center in Garland

3A Region II:

Friday Semifinals -

#3 Dallas Madison vs #23 Tatum, 5 pm at Prosper HS

#7 Commerce vs #18 Edgewood, 7 pm at Prosper HS

Finals - winners will play Saturday at 2 pm at Prosper HS

3A Region III:

Friday Semifinals -

#10 Coldspring vs #14 Crockett, 6 pm at Waco Midway HS

#2 East Chambers vs Malakoff, 7:30 pm at Waco Midway HS

Finals - winners will play Saturday at 1 pm at Waco Midway HS

2A Region II:

Friday Semifinals -

#2 Muenster vs #4 Big Sandy, 5 pm at McKinney Boyd HS

#3 Martins Mill vs #20 Poolville, 7 pm at McKinney Boyd HS

Finals - winners will play Saturday at 12 pm at McKinney Boyd HS

2A Region III:

Friday Semifinals-

#5 Grapeland vs #14 Tenaha, 6 pm at Bryan HS

#1 Shelbyville vs #15 Lovelady, 8 pm at Bryan HS

Finals - winners will play Saturday at 1 pm at Bryan HS

1A Region IV:

Friday Semifinals -

#10 Oakwood vs #13 Moulton, 6 pm at Austin ISD’s Burger Gym

#5 Neches vs #22 Leggett, 6 pm at Austin ISD’s Burger Gym

Finals -winners will play Saturday at 12 pm at Austin ISD’s Burger Gym

