San Augustine man injured after his pickup goes off FM 1592, strikes tree

SABINE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A 37-year-old man suffered injuries when his pickup went off of FM 1592 in Sabine County and struck a tree early Tuesday afternoon.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on FM 1592 just north of FM 2784.
The preliminary investigation shows that Adrian Herrera, of San Augustine, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet pickup south on FM 1592 when his vehicle left the road to the right and struck a tree.
A KJAS.com story stated that the Hemphill Volunteer Fire Department used a hydraulic rescue tool to free Hererra from his wrecked truck.
“Paramedics requested a medical helicopter, but they couldn’t fly due to weather conditions, so the driver was rushed by ambulance to a Nacogdoches hospital,” the KJAS.com story stated.
The crash is still under investigation, the press release stated.
