Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Jasper, Tyler, Newton Counties

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Tyler County in southeastern Texas, Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas, Northeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas, Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas until 700 PM CST.
At 558 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Caney Head, or near Fred, moving east at 35 mph.
Hazards include Quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. *
Locations impacted include... Silsbee, Kirbyville, Call, Buna, Fred, Caney Head and Wrights Settlement.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Numerous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
