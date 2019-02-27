WEBXTRA: Residents of neighborhood near Sam Rayburn voice concerns about erosion

EAST TEXAS, TX (KTRE) - Residents in a neighborhood on the northern end of Sam Rayburn Reservoir are concerned about erosion caused by rain and high winds.
One man walked out on a walkway at the back of his property to illustrate his point. He said that 14 to 15 years ago, the steps were right up against the lake’s bank. The steps are now 10 feet or so from the shore, and the man said he had to build the walkway to get to the stairs.
The property owner also said they have lost numerous trees over the years.
Judy Bennett, who also lives on the northern end of Sam Rayburn Reservoir, said they have also seen a great deal of soil erosion over the years and added that they have lost several trees as a result of it.
The property owners expressed a desire to communicate with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to find out what they can and can’t do their property to prevent future damage from erosion.
We'll have more on this later tonight.
