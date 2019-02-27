Wednesday Weather At your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: Today will bring widespread on and off rain with temperatures in the upper 60s. We cannot rule out the possibility of hearing a rumble of thunder early this morning but, into the afternoon we are expecting widespread but lighter showers. Overnight the rain will continue as a weak disturbance passes over East Texas cooling our temperatures to the low 50s and increasing our rain chances for Thursday. It looks like Friday we might get a small reprieve from the rain during the morning and early afternoon and we could even see a few peaks of sunshine. As a warm front comes through on Saturday and our temperatures will be pushed to the low 70s but the rain chances will return. A significant cold front comes through Saturday night dropping our temperatures to the middle 40 for Sunday and increasing our rain chances. Winds will be gusty to end the weekend and start the work week. We will stay cool Monday and Tuesday and we are monitoring the possibility of seeing a wintery mix close to the start of next week.