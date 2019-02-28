AAA Texas: Gas prices jump 6 cents statewide

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Gas prices are up this week in 40 states, including Texas.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide increased by 6 cents to $2.18 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. are paying 3 cents more this week at an average $2.41 per gallon.
The association survey found the Amarillo and Lubbock areas to have the lowest prices at an average $2.11 per gallon. The most expensive gasoline statewide was in Midland at an average $2.42 per gallon.
AAA Texas says drivers in 40 states are seeing gas price averages increase on the week. At a national level, motorists can fill up for $2.50 or less at four in five gas stations. Pump prices have increased around the country as refineries gear up for spring gasoline production and maintenance season, as well as due to rising crude oil prices.
Drivers in East Texas are seeing the biggest weekly jump in gas prices since 2017.
A report last week from AAA Texas showed gas prices jumped 14 cents, the biggest weekly increase since 2017.
The jump at the pump is being felt nationwide as gas prices increase as a result of ongoing refinery problems coupled with crude oil prices hitting their highest level so far this year as global crude inventories tighten. Pump prices have increased around the country as refineries gear up for spring gasoline production and maintenance season, as well as due to rising crude oil prices.
