Angelina County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in disturbance rammed 2 cars as he left scene

ANGELINA COUNTTY, TX (KTRE) - An Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a 20-year-old man after the man allegedly caused a disturbance on Benton Drive and hit two vehicles with his own as he left the scene Wednesday.
Jaylon Demond Taylor, of San Augustine, was arrested and charged with state-jail felony criminal mischief between $1,500 and $20,000 and Class A misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a weapon. He was released Thursday after he posted bail on a collective bond amount of $4,000.
According to the ACSO media report, deputies responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at a home in the 2900 block of Benton Drive at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. While they were on the way to the scene, dispatch told them that the suspect was armed, and he had left.
However, before Taylor left, he “intentionally hit the victim's car causing major damage and damaging another vehicle and a closed garage door.”
A short time later, an ACSO deputy located Taylor’s vehicle and activated the lights on his patrol unit. Taylor attempted to drive around the deputy, but the deputy was able to get him to stop, the media report stated.
Taylor was then arrested and taken to the county jail.
