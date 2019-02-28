City of Lufkin ‘very proud’ to maintain Main Street accreditation streak

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin is “very proud” of its unbroken streak of Main Street accreditation, and just may be the only city to hold such a streak, according to a city official.
Main Street Lufkin is a community development organization and works to improve economic management and strengthen public participation by making downtown a fun place to live, work, shop, and play, according to the city’s Main Street website. Barbara Thompson, Main Street director for the city of Lufkin, said holding and maintaining the title is important to the city’s downtown revitalization.
“Main Street Lufkin started in 1983, and it’s something that we have continued to receive and that we’re very proud of,” said Thompson. “Other cities had a break, we have continued with reporting and getting back our information in a timely manner, and doing the material that they requested us to do to keep our downtown vibrant."
Each year, the Texas Historical Commission gives city leaders a 10-point criteria they must follow in the downtown area in order to maintain Main Street accreditation. The historical commission also requires city leaders to attend special training, conferences, and seminars to keep up with the latest trends.
“It’s like a constantly evolving thing that we do,” said Thompson. “So, being apart of Main Street, and that having that title -- Main Street -- is very important to each city.”
If Lufkin were to lose its Main Street accreditation, city leaders would also lose access to the special training and networking that comes with the title. The Main Street brand also makes cities eligible for special funding.
Main Street Lufkin produces several annual events throughout the year which attract thousands. Among these events are the Annual SpringFest, Downtown Halloween Trick-or-Treat, Entertainment in the Park, Heritage Festival, Main Street Market Days, Flag Day and the festive Main Street Lufkin Lighted Christmas Parade.
