East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We have the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
All feeder steers and heifers class averages ended mostly firm to 3 dollars higher. Those numbers are according to the East Texas Livestock Market Report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows gained a dollar over the last week’s numbers but slaughter bulls remained steady. Buyer interest was good with a positive demand.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says all hay classes traded fully steady with light to moderate movement compared to last week.
The panhandle area remains dry and in much need of moisture despite the light snow or dusting received last week. Alfalfa producers continue to move hay out of storage barns to make room for new crop.
For the latest, local Ag news, click over to ETXAgNews.com.