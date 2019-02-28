Four East Texans to compete for chance at ‘American Idol’ fame

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - At least four East Texans are competing for their chance to become America’s next musical idol.
Riley Thompson, of Mabank, Trejon Jackson, of Malakoff, Vivian Villapudua, of Tyler and Laci Kaye Booth, of Livingston have all been confirmed as contenstants on the show.
Jackson participated in KLTV/KTRE’s East Texas Idol on Aug. 31, coming in second place. He earned himself a pass to the Shreveport competition.
Season 2 is set to premiere on March 3 and airs Sundays at 7 p.m. central. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie return to the show.
In 2018, Shelbyville native Cade Foehner climbed the ‘Idol’ ladder to reach the Top 5. Foehner later released a song and toured the country with the Top 7 finalists.