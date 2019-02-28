A healthy Keke Coutee is a must for the Texans

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (KTRE) - The Houston Texans are looking for key players to have a healthy 2019 season as they look to rebound from a lopsided playoff loss to the Colts.
One of those players they will need to see more from is Lufkin native Keke Coutee. Coutee made the most of his opportunities. In the six regular season games, the rookie played in the Texans were able to win all six.
In the playoff game against the Colts, Coutee was the one bright spot, catching 11 passes for 110 yards and Houston’s only touchdown.
The problem for Coutee was not that the coaches didn’t like him or that he wasn’t as good as the next person on the depth chart. The problem for Coutee was a hamstring injury that would never go away. It was something that frustrated the former Lufkin Panther since he had never had a hamstring problem in high school or college.
While scouts are at the NFL combine this week to look at the next set of rookies, head coach Bill O’Brien is optimistic in his second year wide receiver.
“He’s a great kid, hard worker, but he was injured a lot,” O’Brien told reporters at the NFL scouting combine. "We have to figure that out. He has to figure that out because when he played he played very well. He was very productive. Here’s a guy who has a bright, bright future, but we have to figure out how to keep him on the field. He wants to be dependable. I know he’s working hard. It would be really good if we could have him for 16 games and then some.”
