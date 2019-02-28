Lawmaker files bill to increase access to high-speed internet in rural areas of Texas

“They already have the authority to do broadband and that type of stuff, all the electric co-ops have it,” said Nichols. “Big areas of rural are not served by anybody for high-speed internet. I’m talking 50 megabytes-per-second type quality that they have in urban areas. And, what this bill does, is about the easements and it allows them to use those poles and easements for broadband; it’s real simple.”