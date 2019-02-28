MP-Chapel Hill, Woodville set for all-East Texas 3A State Championship

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KTRE) - It will be Deep East Texas vs North East Texas on Saturday in San Antonio at the 2019 UIL Girls Basketball Championships.
Fans in the Alamo city saw two good 3A games on Thursday. In the first semifinal, Mount Pleasant-Chapel Hill beat Wall 53-49 in overtime. In the second game, Woodville only trailed 2-0 before taking the lead and never gave it up beating Poth 68-48.
The two East Texas teams will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. for the 3A state championship. MP-Chapel Hill had been the #1 team most of the year with Woodville being #4.
