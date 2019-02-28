Nacogdoches County Elections disposing of surplus equipment to make room for new voting machines

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County Commissioners approved a motion to dispose of surplus equipment from the County Elections office on Wednesday. Printers, scanners, and other office items have been collected over time and will be removed to make room for newer voting equipment for the elections office.
“Like any other office we have equipment that gets old over time and, being a government entity, there’s a certain process to get rid of that equipment,” said Todd Stallings of Nacogdoches County Elections.
Stallings says disposing of this equipment will free up space for newer office equipment, as well as voting machines.
“We do have to have machines for voters with disabilities and so that would actually be the main new items we would be buying,” Stallings said.
Of course, replacing this technology can be costly, but Stallings said it’s a cost his office has prepared for.
“We in this county over the last two or three years have been saving towards being able to purchase new equipment," Stallings said. "We’ve got about $250,000 saved and that will probably cover about what we need to do.”
Having this newer equipment will be helpful when it comes time for early voting for city councils and school boards in May. County commissioners approved a motion Wednesday morning for various cities in Nacogdoches County to rent voting equipment from County Elections rather than purchase their own.
“It’s better for the cities and schools to just contract with the county to rent our equipment instead of individually all buying their own system,” Stallings said.
Stallings said surplus Elections Office equipment will be distributed to various offices in the Nacogdoches County Courthouse. Any remaining equipment will be recycled.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.