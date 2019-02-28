Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Dense Fog has settled into the southern 1/2 of East Texas tonight. As the cold front moves through, the fog should dissipate slowly. More showers and isolated thundershowers will continue through Sunday across East Texas. We are still not expecting a lot of moisture expected and it will not rain all day long, but rain chances continue. Two cold fronts are expected between now and Saturday morning. The first will be during the night tonight/early tomorrow morning and the second will move through on Saturday morning...a bit later than we were thinking yesterday, but still by the end of the morning/early afternoon. Very windy and much cooler air is likely behind Saturday’s cold front and there is still a slight chance for a wintry mix. This mix may occur late in the day on Sunday, rather on Monday morning. No accumulations are expected at this time. We will keep you updated, for sure. We are glad to forecast some sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week and we certainly all deserve that.