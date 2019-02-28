Overturned SUV on Highway 69 near McKnight Road in Pollok slowing traffic

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A one-vehicle wreck has sent at least two people to the hospital Tuesday night in Pollok near McKnight Road.
Our reporter at the scene says a vehicle has overturned in the median on Hwy 69, and a person has been taken via ambulance to the hospital. No word on the extent of that person’s injuries.
One lane northbound and one lane southbound are closed while officials work at the scene. Rhonda Oaks with TxDOT says to be prepared for delays, reduce your vehicle’s speed, and stay alert.
