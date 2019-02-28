Repairs underway to correct erosion issues near Highway 103 bridge

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Work continued Thursday morning to help alleviate some of the erosion of the Sam Rayburn Reservoir’s earthen dam caused wind and wave action.
The Army Corp of Engineers began placing riprap, a loose rock and gravel mixture, along a stretch of Highway 103 near Sam Rayburn Reservoir. The riprap mixture will be placed on the upstream face of the earthen dam “where armor has been lost to wind/wave action", county officials explained.
“We’re putting it down to shore up those edges along the road as you start to go across the bridge, where the pavement and the earth kind of slopes down,” said Rhonda Oaks, TxDOT spokesperson. “We’re shoring that up, hoping that it gives us the support we need, and we’ll come back in with a construction project when it dries up, and the lake goes down a little bit, and we’ll deal with that erosion and fix that erosion beneath the bridge."
The erosion is due in part to high water levels the dam has experienced in recent months. In late January, the Corps made the decision to open the floodgates to release water accumulated in the lake after heavy rainfall.
“The bridge is still safe, the roadway is safe, and the thing about what we’re doing out there this week, there is traffic control in place,” said Oaks. “We want people to be aware to be patient, slow down, and allow for our people to do work.”
Oaks noted that although water levels were high in Lake Sam Rayburn, and the area has seen rainfall in recent weeks, the conditions are nothing compared to the heavy rainfall and high water levels the area experienced in January.
“The rain stays consistent every week, but we’ve seen nothing like what we had several weeks back with the flooding and the waves crashing up over that bridge,” Oaks explained. “Now we’re just down to maintaining it, getting out road back into good shape, and dealing with that erosion issue beneath the bridge.”
The Highway 103 bridge spans several Deep East Texas counties and covers several bodies of water for long stretches. For that reason, Oaks said TxDOT crews carry out routine maintenance on the 103 bridge and similar bridges in the area to ensure the safety of drivers.
“We have 48-foot concrete pilings right in the ground beneath where that erosion is taking place,” said Oaks. “So, the bridge is held up by the concrete pilings, and the bridge is very sound and safe.”
A similar project has been planned for the Highway 147 bridge which received similar erosion due to high water levels.
TxDOT Lufkin keeps drivers updated of road and bridge conditions via its Twitter account. You can follow them by searching '@TxDOTLufkin’.
