Restaurant Report - Angelina County - 02/28/19

Cotton Patch at 3207 S. First St. 8 demerits for pest control needed to be increased, scoops with handles needed, damaged baseboard below dishwasher needed to be repaired, stored food not protected with coverings, weather stripping needed for entry/exit doors, damaged ceiling tiles needed to be repaired or replaced, and certified food manager not on site. Note: The report said that a temporary closure would be required until the Angelina County & Cities Health District could do a follow-up investigation the next morning.