SFA hosting four game series against Portland

GIMME MOORE• Since making his Lumberjack debut in the team's series finale against Arkansas State on Sunday, Feb. 17, junior infielder Sean Moore has been one of the most integral parts of SFA's offense. • In that time, the Waxahachie, Texas, product owns a team-leading six-game hitting streak and has posted multiple hits in three of those contests. • Moore's 10 RBI lead the team and rank third among all Southland Conference players while his 1.67 RBI per game is the second-highest figure in the league and the 46th-highest nationally. • Sunday against UT-Arlington, Moore went 4-for-5 with four RBI. It marked the first four-hit outing by a Lumberjack this season and the junior's four RBI were also the most in a single game by an SFA player in 2019. • For the year, Moore has posted a slash line of .440/.481/.520 and has struck out just one in 25 at-bats. That .440 batting average currently ranks as the third-highest in the Southland.