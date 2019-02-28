SFA hosting four game series against Portland

From SFA Athletics
LEADOFF HITS• Fresh off of an extra-inning victory at UT-Arlington Sunday evening, the SFA baseball team returns to Nacogdoches for a stretch of five consecutive games which starts Tuesday night against non-conference and in-state foe Prairie View A&M. First pitch at Jaycees Field is schedule for 6:30 p.m. with senior left-hander Seth Campbell set to make his second start of 2019. • SFA is hoping to string together back-to-back wins for the first time since April 8-10, 2018
GIMME MOORE• Since making his Lumberjack debut in the team's series finale against Arkansas State on Sunday, Feb. 17, junior infielder Sean Moore has been one of the most integral parts of SFA's offense. • In that time, the Waxahachie, Texas, product owns a team-leading six-game hitting streak and has posted multiple hits in three of those contests. • Moore's 10 RBI lead the team and rank third among all Southland Conference players while his 1.67 RBI per game is the second-highest figure in the league and the 46th-highest nationally. • Sunday against UT-Arlington, Moore went 4-for-5 with four RBI. It marked the first four-hit outing by a Lumberjack this season and the junior's four RBI were also the most in a single game by an SFA player in 2019. • For the year, Moore has posted a slash line of .440/.481/.520 and has struck out just one in 25 at-bats. That .440 batting average currently ranks as the third-highest in the Southland.
MAKE YOURSELF UHSE-FUL• Leading the way for SFA with 13 total hits, freshman outfielder Brandon Uhse has notched a hit in seven of the first eight games of his collegiate career. • The Grand Prairie, Texas, product is batting .382/.432/.471 and ranks second on the team in each of those three categories behind Moore. • In all, Uhse has tallied 13 hits - a mark that's the second-most by any Southland Conference player. Those 13 hits are also the 25th-most by an NCAA Division I baseball player in 2019 thus far. • Sunday against UT-Arlington, Uhse went 3-for-5 and produced two of his team-leading three doubles.
SAVE IT• Senior left-hander Tyler Starks has notched two saves in four chances this season.• That puts his career save total at 15 which is tied for the third-most in program history. • Those two saves are the second-most in the Southland as well as the 14th-most in all of NCAA Division I baseball this year.
ON DECK• In a rare Thursday, Friday, Saturday series, the 'Jacks welcome West Coast Conference (WCC) adversary Portland to Jaycees Field for a four-game set. The series begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening and continues Friday at 6:30 p.m. before wrapping up with a doubleheader Saturday at noon.